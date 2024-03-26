Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.05. The stock had a trading volume of 521,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,637. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.56 and a 200 day moving average of $486.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $551.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

