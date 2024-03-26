Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,358 Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Camden National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 201.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Camden National by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,559. The company has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

