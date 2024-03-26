Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

