Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 468,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

BMO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. 140,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

