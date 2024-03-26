Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

