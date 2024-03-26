Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

