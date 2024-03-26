Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Buys C$74,100.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$51.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDGI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

