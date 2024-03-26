Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

