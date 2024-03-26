Axie Infinity Price Up 17.9% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00015907 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $79.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,127.58 or 1.00068275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00149913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,286,527 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,275,912.69156444 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.18132527 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $72,885,265.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

