Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

