Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.48. 221,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,154. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

