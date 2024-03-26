Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.52

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.52 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 89657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 156.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,322,000.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

