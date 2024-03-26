AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.67. 552,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.54 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.