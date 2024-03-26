Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $22.05 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $58.42 or 0.00082749 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $22.05 billion and approximately $920.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00027721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

