Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.51. The company had a trading volume of 235,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,241. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

