Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded down 10.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,084,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 110.37. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

