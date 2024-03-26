Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
