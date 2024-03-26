Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EQT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 6,987,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,207. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.