Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,453 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Boeing by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,942,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,682. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

