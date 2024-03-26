Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 12,501,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,246,811. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

