Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.10. 3,981,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,820. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

