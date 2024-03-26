Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 76.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock worth $111,121,141. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.38. 1,039,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

