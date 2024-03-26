Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.93. 2,607,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,488. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $376.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

