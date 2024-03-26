AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.6%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 7,228,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,530,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

