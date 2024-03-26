ATS (NYSE:ATS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.70. 13,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 61,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ATS Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

