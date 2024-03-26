Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. Atkore has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $189.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atkore will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

