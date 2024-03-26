ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.