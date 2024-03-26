Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 73,665 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

