Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROE remained flat at $28.71 during trading on Tuesday. 5,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,768. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.