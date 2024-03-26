Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Boosted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty makes up about 2.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $66,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGO

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.