AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.00

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 215038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

AssetCo Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £44.62 million, a P/E ratio of -374.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Insider Activity at AssetCo

In related news, insider Christopher Mills sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £11,750 ($14,848.98). Company insiders own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

