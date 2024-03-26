Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.28. 228,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

