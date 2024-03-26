Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,567. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

