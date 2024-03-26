Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 554,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.57% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,397. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

