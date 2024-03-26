Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 632,083 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $35,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 747,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,077. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ALLY

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.