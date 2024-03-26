Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 38,102 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $165.10. 2,634,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,880. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

