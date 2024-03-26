Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 172,185 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,092 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 172,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $44,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.70. 948,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.