Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,543,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,470,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

