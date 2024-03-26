Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,979 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $41,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,934. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $9,860,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $17,123,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $9,860,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,123,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,055 shares of company stock valued at $49,891,073 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

