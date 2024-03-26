Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $38,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $144.32. 925,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

