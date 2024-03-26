Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432,189 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.35% of KeyCorp worth $46,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after buying an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after purchasing an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,104,979. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.