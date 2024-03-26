Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 384,488 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 384,488 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 733,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

