Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $647,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. 9,523,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,104,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

