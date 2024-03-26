Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2,366.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,094 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.71% of Brady worth $48,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after buying an additional 856,721 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,138,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 89,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,531. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

