Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AWH opened at $3.60 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

