Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

