Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Artesian Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $34.99 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 224,669 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 162,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

