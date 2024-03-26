Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 24,343 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of Envista worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Envista by 820.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Envista by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Envista by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 306,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

