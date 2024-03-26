Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 235,083 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 235,083 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

