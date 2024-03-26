Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.18% of Qualys worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys Trading Down 0.3 %

Qualys stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 78,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,354. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

